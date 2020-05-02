Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.61. 5,502,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

