Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,868. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

