Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

