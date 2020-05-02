Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $56.87. 1,471,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

