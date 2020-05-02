Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 97,208 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,957,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,318 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

