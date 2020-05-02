Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Down 5.9% in April

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 11,180,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXRX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 760,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $202.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 117.99% and a net margin of 26.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 609,611 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,243.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 544,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.