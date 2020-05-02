Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.35, 1,211,684 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,803,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,190,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,130,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 759,852 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 520,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 465,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

