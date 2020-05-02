Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.35, 1,211,684 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,803,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.
Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.
About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.