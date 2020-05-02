Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 105 ($1.38) target price on the stock.

Shares of SLP stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 41.20 ($0.54). 1,644,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sylvania Platinum has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The firm has a market cap of $112.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.43.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

