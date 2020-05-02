Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 105 ($1.38) target price on the stock.
Shares of SLP stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 41.20 ($0.54). 1,644,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sylvania Platinum has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The firm has a market cap of $112.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.43.
About Sylvania Platinum
