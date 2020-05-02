Liberum Capital Trims Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Target Price to GBX 135

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Nucleus Financial Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NUC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 142.50 ($1.87). The company had a trading volume of 8,101 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.90. Nucleus Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 234 ($3.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27.

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

About Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

