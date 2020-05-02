Liberum Capital Trims Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Target Price to GBX 135

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Nucleus Financial Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.
Shares of NUC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 142.50 ($1.87). The company had a trading volume of 8,101 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.90. Nucleus Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 234 ($3.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27.
About Nucleus Financial Group
Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.