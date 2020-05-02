LiquidApps 1-Day Volume Tops $42,569.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $42,569.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,032,079,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 575,773,751 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

