Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.24. Livexlive Media shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 2,207,842 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 105.75%. On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livexlive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

