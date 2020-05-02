Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) Shares Down 0.9%

Longwen Group Corp (OTCMKTS:LWLW) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, 611 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Longwen Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLW)

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Longwen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longwen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.