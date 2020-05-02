Lympo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $261,701.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Lympo has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $261,701.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, HADAX, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.33 or 0.02372313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00195504 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00063477 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, IDEX, Allbit, HADAX, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

