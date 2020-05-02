Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth $5,879,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at $3,786,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,215,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 865,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,858,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,118. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Mallinckrodt PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $341.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

