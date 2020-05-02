Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 506,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 7,456,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,554,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

