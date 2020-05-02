Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH) Shares Down 100%

Marksmen Energy Inc (CVE:MAH) traded down 100% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$601,204.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55.

About Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH)

Marksmen Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Ohio, United States and Alberta, Canada. It holds working interests in various wells located in south-central Ohio. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc in August 2010.

