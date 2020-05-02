Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 5,755.26% and a net margin of 18.13%. Masco’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,853. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Masco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.