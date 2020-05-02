Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. The firm has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

