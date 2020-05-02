Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.44.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on Match Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. Match Group has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

