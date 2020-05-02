Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,678.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $297,556.36 and approximately $2,678.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.01 or 0.02373100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00195495 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00063753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00042939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.