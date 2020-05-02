MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. MaxLinear updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MXL stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. 490,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. MaxLinear has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

