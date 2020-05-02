MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) fell 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.49, 1,144,586 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 572,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

A number of analysts have commented on MXL shares. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40, a PEG ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.