Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,650 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 1.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,260,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

