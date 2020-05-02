Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,665 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,704,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,861. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.