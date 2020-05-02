Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. 7,575,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,460. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

