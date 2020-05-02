Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after buying an additional 3,404,693 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,197,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,265,264. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

