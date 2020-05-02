Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.4% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,311,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,881,828. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

