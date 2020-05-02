Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $41.66. 7,046,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

