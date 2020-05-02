Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.75 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.22. 21,080,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,558,809. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

