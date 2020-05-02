Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.61.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $190.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

