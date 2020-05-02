Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 15,350 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. BP makes up 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in BP by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,468,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,831,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $43.31.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

