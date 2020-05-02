Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after buying an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

NYSE C traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,098,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,470,752. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

