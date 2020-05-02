Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 95.7% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 24.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.92. 10,376,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.49. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $344.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

