Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 3.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $51.10. 10,234,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $275.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

