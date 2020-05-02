Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 86.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Metlife by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE:MET traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. 4,534,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,476. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.