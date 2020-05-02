MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE MGM traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $15.01. 27,934,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,830,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $160,950,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after buying an additional 2,252,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after buying an additional 1,766,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after buying an additional 1,010,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.