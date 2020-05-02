Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.22. Michaels Companies posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 82.1% during the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 5,110,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,993. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

