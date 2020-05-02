Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 234,829 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.57. 38,870,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,860,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.92. The company has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

