Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,691. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

