Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 5,000 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 436,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,563. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.98. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

