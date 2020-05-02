Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.92. 2,517,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,588. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.78 and a 200 day moving average of $301.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

