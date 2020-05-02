Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $8.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

