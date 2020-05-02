Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $1.84 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.87 on Friday, reaching $329.81. 1,603,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

