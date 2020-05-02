Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $23,817,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $4,547,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $4,595,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

WDFC stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.90. The company had a trading volume of 106,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,342. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.43. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

