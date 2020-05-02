Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 6,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 69,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Shares of IFF traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $126.63. 568,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.13. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 134,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.80 per share, with a total value of $12,862,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,524,103 shares of company stock worth $172,472,019 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

