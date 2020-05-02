Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. United Technologies comprises 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in United Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

NYSE:UTX traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. 13,675,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.31.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

