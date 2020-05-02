Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases New Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 800,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,324. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

