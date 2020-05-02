Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,000 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $127.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

