Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 29,000 Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Xylem comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 926,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

