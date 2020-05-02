Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 219,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,650 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 459,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.